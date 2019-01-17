Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Meizu X8 vs Honor 8X: Specs Comparison

Given the importance of the new potential best-seller Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, we are comparing it with all the best midrange smartphones currently in the market. You can check all the comparisons we published until now by clicking here. Here, it is the turn of Meizu X8 and Honor 8X, two incredible value for money devices that hitten the shelves with an amazing quality-price ratio. The latter is also known as Honor View 10 Lite in the global market for marketing reasons. Go ahead with this comparison and we will help you find out which one should you get if you are looking for a new affordable mid-ranger.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Meizu X8 vs Huawei Honor 8X

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Meizu X8 Huawei Honor 8X DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm, 186 grams 151.2 x 74.6 x 7.8 mm, 160 grams 160.4 x 76.6t x 7.8 mm, 175 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2220p (Full HD+), 398 ppi, 18.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 396 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei Hisilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, MIUI Android 8.0 Oreo, Flyme OS Android 8.1 Oreo, EMUI 8.2 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 48 + 5 MP f/1.8 and f/2.4

13 MP front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP f/1.9

20 MP front camera Dual 20 + 2 MP f/1.8

16 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 4000 mAh, fast charging with Quick Charge 4.0 3210 mAh 3750 mAh, Fast Charging ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

If you are looking for the most innovative design and also the best build quality, then you should go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. It has an amazing glass back available in gradient color variants, a small waterdrop notch, and very narrow bezels, even though Meizu X8 has slightly thinner bezels despite its bigger notch. Further, it is water and dust resistant, even though it does not have an IP rating, and its glass is very strong thanks to the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Honor 8X comes right after with its stunning glass back, despite its way bigger dimensions, and its high screen-to-body ratio. Meizu X8 is just more compact and lightweight, but not that beautiful.

Display

With each of these devices, you will get an average IPS display just like most of the panels mounted on midrange handsets. So we suggest you focus on the size. If you are looking for a productivity and multimedia device, then choose the Huawei Honor 8X because it has one of the biggest displays you can find on a phone with a diagonal of 6.5 inches. But if you want a more compact device that you can easily use even with one hand, then Meizu X8 is better for your needs. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 goes in the middle, its display is wide but not excessively.

Specs & Software

When it comes to the hardware side, we start noticing more evident differences. Indeed, Meizu X8 is undoubtedly a more powerful and a faster handset thanks to its higher-end SoC. We are talking about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710, the best midrange chipset from the San Diego-based company. And you can even get up to 128 GB of internal storage. The Snapdragon 660 found on the Redmi Note 7 by Xiaomi is slightly better than the Kirin 710 on the Honor 8X, but unlike the Honor 8X it does not have a 128 GB version and it comes with max 64 GB of internal storage. Further, Honor 8X comes with a dedicated micro SD slot.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 has the most impressive rear cameras thanks to the 48 MP sensor by Xiaomi which combines 4 pixels to get an awesome level of detail and good performance in low light conditions. Meizu X8 and Honor 8X are not very distant in terms of camera quality, but I personally prefer the Honor 8X.

Battery

The biggest battery is the one of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 that is able to last more than Honor 8X thanks to its bigger capacity and a great software optimization. The second place goes to Honor 8X with its 3750 mAh unit, but unlike the Redmi Note 7 it does not feature a fast charging technology. Meizu X8 has just an average battery life due to its smaller 3210 mAh battery.

Price

Due to its better camera, bigger battery and amazing build quality, I would pick the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. It even costs less than its rivals: just $147/€129 in China for the base variant, while Meizu X8 costs about $227/€200 and Honor 8X is available in the global market with a starting price of about €270/€307.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Meizu X8 vs Huawei Honor 8X: PROs and CONS

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

PROs

Great design

Affordable price

Better camera

Bigger battery

CONS

Nothing particular

Meizu X8

PROs

Powerful hardware

High screen-to-body ratio

Affordable price

More compact design

CONS

Smaller battery

Huawei Honor 8X

PROs

Great aesthetics

Big display

Big battery

micro SD dedicated slot

CONS