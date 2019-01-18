Nokia X5 Android Pie update in China brings system optimization, camera upgrade and more

Nokia X5 was released in July last year as one of HMD Global’s thousand yuan smartphone with a starting price of 999 yuan (around $147). The device was the company’s second notch screen phone after the Nokia X6. It came preinstalled with Android Oreo but Nokia seems to have started pushing Android Pie OTA update to the model.

A Nokia X5 user has shared the screenshot of its device which just got Android 9.0 Pie OS update. The screenshot shows the several new features which the update brings. Perhaps, the biggest feature is the adaptation of the new OS to the notch screen design such that the display is optimized to allow the system or installed apps make full use of the entire screen.

The Nokia X5 Android Pie update also upgrades the camera, app store, weather client, theme store, change assistant and other programs. In addition, the update log shows that Nokia X5 Android 9.0 supports native text selection magnifier function, native Lockdown lock function, native system forced horizontal screen function and improved system smoothness. The update also brings optimized battery management, new game assistant and updated Google security patches (December 2018). We beklieve the update will soon roll out the update to the global version known as Nokia 5.1 Plus.

