Buy Huawei Matebook 13 Laptop And Huawei Nova 4 4G Phablet At Lowered Prices On GearBest [Coupons Inside]

Huawei has joined hands with GearBest in a bid to offer the Matebook 13 laptop and nova 4 phablet at unbeatable prices.

Aside from that, the Shenzhen-based company known for making top-level consumer electronics and a slew of other technology-based services and products is giving its loyal fanbase something more to cheer about. We’ll shed more light on it in just a bit.

Huawei Matebook 13 Laptop

Designed to be used on a daily basis, the WRT – W19B MateBook sports an eye-catching 13.0 inch IPS screen with a high resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels that breathes new life into your photos and videos. It is a full-screen laptop that boasts a 2K display screen.

It is powered by an Intel Core i5-8265U Quad-Core 1.6GHz up to 3.9GHz processor and packs an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU, under the hood so that you can experience seamless basic photo editing and casual gaming. Moreover, it ships with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and offers 256GB of internal storage capacity.

Furthermore, this Huawei-branded laptop runs Microsoft Windows 10 OS and draws its juices from a built-in 3670mAh battery. On optics front, the Matebook 13 houses a 1.0MP front-mounted camera so that you can start a video chat with friends and family.



A top-branded laptop offering comparable features would normally set you back a pretty penny, but the Matebook 13 laptop has gone up for pre-order bearing a considerably lowered price tag of $1059.99 on GearBest. This is a 12 percent drop in the device’s retail price of $1198.41.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GBNBHWMB13 and get an extra $260 off. In other words, you can use the aforesaid coupon to bring the already lowered selling price of the laptop further down to only $799.99.

You can follow this link to grab this discount, which will be valid only for the silver color version of the Huawei Matebook 13 laptop. It is only worth noting that the pre-sale price will be limited to only 247 pre-orders with the promo slated to end in eight days.

Huawei Nova 4 4G Phablet

As a phablet, the Nova 4 sports an extra large 6.4-inch capacitive display with a screen resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. Huawei adopts its off-screen technology in a bid to hide the selfie lens under the full-screen, making the four sides of the screen completely.

The device is powered by Kirin 970 processor and it packs a highly competent Mali-G72 MP12 graphics processing unit to deliver an unmatched viewing experience. Furthermore, it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

The Nova 4 houses a 48.0MP+16.0MP+2.0MP triple camera setup on the back and a 25.0MP front shooter for self-portraits and video chat. The phablet runs Android 9.0 Pie operating system and draws its juices from a built-in 3750mAh battery.

In order to make the feature-laden Nova 4 available to cost-conscious buyers, Huawei is now doling out a 13 percent discount on the phablet’s original asking price of $735.42. As a result, you can now buy the black and blue color versions of the device at a dropped price of only $639.99.

You can follow this link to check out the full specifications of the Nova 4 phablet and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.