Buy BlitzWolf BW-KS1 Bluetooth Party Karaoke Speaker For Just $69.90 On Banggood

With the BW-KS1 party karaoke speaker from BlitzWolf, you can now turn your house into a nightclub without breaking a sweat or the bank.

The BlitzWolf BW-KS1 is an all-in-one audio solution. In terms of connectivity, it offers AUX in, FM mode, TF card, and USB flash drive play. Made using high-quality PC, PVC, iron and aluminum alloys material, it is a compact and easy-to-carry party karaoke speaker.

Despite its portable size, the BW-KS1 is capable of delivering hi-fi sound, strong bass and excellent treble for a superior auditory experience. On top of that, it is highly versatile as you can play your favorite music from multiple sources, thanks to its ability to wirelessly connect to a mobile phone and other devices.

Moreover, the BlitzWolf BW-KS1 features a 10M wireless microphone that delivers hi-fi sound quality, making it a great choice for home parties, classroom lessons as well as karaoke. Aside from that, it has a convenient remote that allows you to switch between different modes, change songs and increase or decrease the volume.



If the BlitzWolf BW-KS1 has now grabbed your attention, it might also interest you to know that this feature-laden party karaoke speaker has gone up for pre-order carrying a heavily discounted price tag on Banggood. While it would normally set you back $100.98, you can now buy the BW-KS1 for just $69.90.

Note that the aforesaid 31 percent discount will only be valid for the first 20 pieces. The next 65 pieces will sell for $75.99, while the remaining 100 pieces will retail for $79.99. It is imperative for you to follow this link without wasting time if you are interested in grabbing the big discount.

Note that the BlitzWolf BW-KS1 will go back to its original asking price as soon as the remaining pieces are pre-ordered.