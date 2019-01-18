Buy Wireless WiFi IP Camera For Just $35.99 On TomTop

It is no secret that installing surveillance cameras in your home is very important from the security point of view.



Although the market is brimming with all sorts of cameras that can keep their eyes peeled for anything suspicious, you’d normally end up spending a lot of money on home security systems. If you looking for a cost-effective alternative to ensure the safety of your loved ones, the Wireless WiFi IP Camera might just fill the bill.

Equipped with an AI intelligent movement tracking, this Wireless WiFi IP Camera not only can detect a moving object but can also capture its movement track. It features a hidden infrared lamp to keep a close observation even during the night.

Its night vision mode does not see infrared in a bid to minimize the negative effects light pollution. Aside from its recording ability, the Wireless WiFi IP Camera offers an on-site alarm and abnormal alarm reminder.



You can easily set a no-detection area from the setting section in order to minimize false alarm and reduce detection storage space. Every time the mobile phone gets the alarm message of mobile detection, the Wireless WiFi IP Camera will make a clearly audible alarm sound, striking terror into the suspicious people.

Moreover, it comes with a built-in Wi-Fi antenna that using an 802.11b/n/g transmission protocol in order to expand the connection area and stabilize the connectivity. Other functions include two-way hands-free voice, 360-degree panorama shot, 2 million HD quality, AI intelligent core, a fast image in 3 seconds and 20m night vision.

While you’d normally expect a top branded IP camera offering comparable features to burn a hole in your pocket, the Wireless WiFi IP Camera will set you back only $35.99 on TomTop for a limited period of time. This is a 54 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $77.83.

You can follow this link to check out more details about this AI camera and grab the aforesaid discount. With only 363 pieces remaining, this promotion sale is slated to end in thirteen days.