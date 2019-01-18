LG G8 ThinQ 360-degree renders leak design and key details

LG is expected to announce the LG G8 ThinQ flagship phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech event in the coming month. Popular tipster @OnLeaks and 91mobiles have shared the 360-degree renders of the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone to reveal its design and key details.

LG G8 ThinQ renders reveal that its overall design is not very different from the predecessor LG G7 ThinQ smartphone. The handset sports a metallic frame and a glass rear. Instead of the vertical dual camera setup found on the predecessor model, the G8 ThinQ is equipped with a horizontal dual lens system. The renders suggest that the G8 ThinQ will lack support for Laser Autofocus. The rear shell of the phone is also fitted with a fingerprint reader.

The G8 ThinQ 360-degree renders show that it features a notched display. It seems to be housing dual selfie snappers inside the notch. The handset could be featuring the same 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual selfie camera setup that is available on the LG V40 ThinQ smartphone, but there is no confirmation on it yet.

The smartphone is equipped with a loudspeaker grille, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack on its bottom edge. The right edge of the phone features a power button and a SIM tray. The volume buttons and a dedicated key to access the Google Assistant is available on the left side of the phone.

The LG G8 ThinQ measures around 152 x 72 x 8.4mm and it comes with a 6.1-inch display that offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There are no other details available on the specifications of the phone. The handset is likely to be fueled by Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. A report from yesterday had claimed that the G8 ThinQ will come with an optional case with an additional display that will provide with a larger screen size of 7 inches. There is no fresh information available on it yet.

