Samsung Galaxy A60 (A8s Lite) with punch-hole display rumored to debut in Q2

Samsung is reportedly working on many as nine Galaxy A series smartphones ranging from Galaxy A10 to Galaxy A90. In November 2018, the South Korean company had announced Infinity-U, Infinity-V and Infinity-O as its new display designs. It is speculated that some of the upcoming Galaxy A phones will have Infinity-O punch-hole display whereas the other smartphones in the same series will be equipped with U or V shaped notched screens. Fresh information shared by a reliable tipster reveals that Samsung will be debuting the Galaxy A60 smartphone in April.

The tipster has claimed that the Galaxy A60 will be arriving as the lighter version of the Galaxy A8s smartphone that features a punch-hole display. Hence, there is a possibility that the Galaxy A60 will also come equipped with Infinity-O display like the Galaxy A8s. As of this writing, there is no information on the specifications of the Galaxy A60.

Another Chinese tipster had recently claimed that the Galaxy A series is being built independently by the Samsung China team and it is mainly aimed towards the Chinese market. He added that the upcoming Galaxy A90 will be the most advanced Galaxy A series smartphone.

The upcoming Galaxy A90, Galaxy A70 and Galaxy 50 are expected to arrive with in-display fingerprint scanner. However, Samsung will be using optical type of in-screen fingerprint readers on the upcoming Galaxy A phones while the more accurate ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor is reserved for the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus that are scheduled to go official on Feb. 20. The other upcoming phones from the Galaxy A series will have some other attractive features such as triple or dual rear camera or ToF (Time of Flight) cameras.