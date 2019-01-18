Pre-Order Kospet Brave Smart Watch Phone For Just $129.99 On Banggood

As people realize the importance of leading a healthier lifestyle, all sorts of fitness gadgets have made their way into the market.

Fitness enthusiasts who fancy keeping track of their health without breaking the bank usually end up compromising on quality while buying a fitness gadget. But much to their relief, the feature-laden Kospet Brave smartwatch that comes loaded with awe-inspiring features has gone up for pre-order carrying a considerably lowered price on Banggood.

Deemed as one of Kospet’s most-awaited smartwatches, the Kospet Brave sports an easily-readable 1.3-inch IPS display with a high resolution of 240x240pixels. The device runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS and is compatible with Android 5.1 (or above) and iOS 8.0 (or above).

Under the hood, the Kospet Brave packs a powerful MTK6737 quad-core processor. It ships with 2GB of RAM and offers a hearty 16GB of onboard storage capacity. Furthermore, the smartwatch draws its juices from a robust 620mAh battery that deliver about 5 days of standby time, and 1 day of using time.

On top of that, the Kospet Brave is an IP68 water-proof watch. In other words, you can wear it while taking a shower, swimming, climbing the mountain and even jump into the water without worrying about damaging the watch.

Brave comes with two types of 4G network systems — TDD LTE and FDD LTE. Aside from that, it supports 23 network frequency bands so that you can make important calls or simply check latest news by accessing the networks in most countries and regions.

The Kospet Brave features multiple motion modes including marathon full, mountain, run outdoor, walking, ride, run indoor, cross country and marathon half. It also has a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and pedometer.

Unlike a wide selection of steeply-priced smartwatches available in the market today, the Kospet Brave is easy on the pocketbook, carrying a reasonable $199.99 price tag. But if you are living on a tight budget, you can take advantage of the 35 percent discount that is currently available on the device’s retail price on Banggood.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can pre-order the Kospet Brave smartwatch for an unbeatable price of just $129.99 on Banggood. With an expected processing time set as February 17th, there were two pre-orders already placed at the time of writing.

In order to ensure you do not miss this opportunity to get your hands on the Kospet Brave smartwatch at a lowered price, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.