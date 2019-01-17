Amazon launches Echo Input in India, perfect companion for the Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi‘s Mi Soundbar was announced in India last week and early reviews have praised its balance of price and audio quality. Now Amazon has announced its Alexa-powered Echo Input is now available in India and we think it is a smart addition for anyone planning to get the Mi Soundbar.

The Echo Input is a device that turns any speaker or sound system into a smart one powered by Alexa. It was announced last year and is already available for purchase in countries like the US. Now, Amazon has announced its availability in India.

All you have to do is connect the Echo Input to your speaker either via Bluetooth or AUX and you can ask it questions about the weather or your schedule, ask it to play music, or even use it to control Alexa-supported smart devices.

The Mi Soundbar has an AUX port and also has Bluetooth, so you can connect it to the Echo Input in any way you prefer. The Echo Input has four far-field microphones, a mute button, an action button, an LED, a 3.5mm audio port and a Micro-USB port for power.

Amazon is selling the Echo Input for INR 2,999 (~$42). That is more than half the price of the Mi Soundbar which sells for INR 4,999 (~$70). However, you will be hard-pressed to find a smart soundbar for under $100.

The Echo Input currently sells for half the price in the US now. Its original price is $34.99 but it is available for $19.99. It also comes in white and black variants. Sadly, only the black variant is available on Amazon India.

If Alexa isn’t your thing, you may want to begin praying Google announces something similar that is powered by the Google Assistant. The tech giant announced it will stop manufacturing the Chromecast Audio, so it might be working on something similar to the Echo Input.

