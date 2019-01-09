Lenovo Smart Tab tablet with Smart Dock and Amazon Alexa unveiled at CES 2019

Lenovo has announced the Lenovo Smart Tab Android tablet at the the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) tech trade show in Las Vegas, U.S. What makes this Lenovo device different from other Android tablets in the market is that it comes with a speaker dock and it is also integrated with Amazon Alexa voice assistant.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 and P10 Specifications and Features

The Lenovo Smart Tab features a 10-inch screen and when it set on the Lenovo Smart Dock, it can function like Amazon Echo Show. The M10 and P10 are the two variants of the Lenovo Smart Tab. The P10 model comes with better specs and design when compared with the M10 variant. The tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos technology driven front-facing speakers. A pair of 3-watt speakers present inside the Smart Dock offers louder audio output. The tablet can be easily attached to the Smart Dock through its pogo pins. The dock acts as a charger for the tablet.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 measures 9.56x 3.31 x 0.31 inches and it weighs 1.05 pounds. The M10 which comes with a slate black finish features a 10-inch IPS LCD display that produces full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is fueled by Snapdragon 450. The 16 GB and 32 GB models of M10 respectively feature 2 GB and 3 GB of RAM. For photography, it is equipped with 2-megapixel front camera and 5-megapixel rear camera. It receives power from 4,850mAh battery.

The dimensions of the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 are 9.56 x 6.57 x 0.27 inches and weighs 0.97 pounds. The P10 comes with an aurora black dual glass design. It also features 10.1-inch full HD IPS LCD display and Snapdragon 450 chipset. It comes with up to 4 GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of storage. There is a front camera of 5-megapixel and rear camera of 8-megapixel on the device. It is packed with a 7,000mAh battery.

Both the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 and P10 tablets come loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The Smart Dock measures 2.57 x 11.16 x 1.96 inches and weighs 1.76 pounds.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 and P10 Pricing and Availability

The 16 GB and 32 GB Lenovo Smart Tab M10 models are respectively priced at $200 whereas the P10 model has a starting price of $300, The Chinese manufacture will begin pre-orders of the Smart Tab on Tuesday and its shipments will begin later this month or early in this month.

