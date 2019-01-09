Buy BOYA BY-MM1 Mini Cardioid Microphone For Just $26.99 On TomTop

Equipped with top-end electret condenser, the BOYA BY-MM1 Mini is an irresistible cardioid microphone.

It boasts an impressive array of features that breathe new life into the sound quality of videos thanks to its built-in microphones. On top of that, the BY-MM1 Mini comes with TRRS and TRS cable that you can use to connect it to smartphones, cameras, PCs, audio recorders, camcorders and a slew of other recording devices that have 3.5mm connector.

Aside from that, the BY-MM1 Mini features a furry windshield that reduces the wind and other natural noises during outdoor recording. It comes with a shockproof mount so that you can safely and securely mount the mic on phone holder, and camera hot shoe mount.

The BY-MM1 Mini doesn’t require a battery to draw its juices so you can simply plug it and start using it. Despite being housed in a sturdy metal body, this cardioid microphone is compact and lightweight so that you can take it everywhere you go with a portable carrying bag.

While you’d normally end up spending a fortune on a professional cardioid microphone, the BOYA BY-MM1 Mini can now be yours at a dropped price of just $26.99 on TomTop. This is a significant 46 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price.

The product’s size is 8.1 x 2.2cm / 3.2 x 0.9″(L x D) and it weighs in at just 50g (1.8oz). You can head straight to this link to check out more details and get your hands on the BOYA BY-MM1 Mini cardioid microphone at an unbeatable price.

Regrettably, there were only 150 pieces remaining for this Flash Sale at the time of writing. Note that the promotion sale is slated to end on February 7th.