OPPO R15 Pro with Snapdragon 660, 6 GB RAM and Rs. 25,990 (~$370) price announced in India

After introducing the OPPO R17 and R17 Pro as the first R-series smartphones in India in the last quarter of 2018, OPPO has announced the OPPO R15 Pro handset in India. The R15 Pro features a notch screen and Snapdragon 660 chipset. It has arrived in the country with a price tag of Rs. 25,990 (~$370).

OPPO R15 Pro Specifications and Features

The glass bodied OPPO R15 Pro features a 6.28-inh AMOLED display. The notched screen supports full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, offers a pixel density of 401ppi and delivers an aspect ratio of 19:9. The R15 Pro offers a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent.

The Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6 GB of RAM are the driving force of the OPPO R15 Pro. To keep the lights on, it features a 3,430mAh battery that carries support for VOOC Flash Charge. The rapid charging technology allows the R15 Pro to gain 2 hours of battery life by charging it for only 5 minutes.

The OPPO R15 Pro is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is customized with company’s Color OS 5.0 UI. It has an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. For more storage, there is a microSD card slot on the device.

The rear panel of the OPPO R15 Pro features a fingerprint scanner. At the top-left corner of the R15 Pro’s back is a horizontal dual camera setup that includes an f/1.7 aperture 20-megapixel primary sensor that is supported by f/1.7 aperture 16-megapixel secondary sensors. There is a selfie snapper of 20-megapixel on the frontside of the phone. OPPO’s AI Beauty Technology 2.0 can enhance the facial features of the subject on the basis of gender, age, skin tone, facial structure and so on. The handset is equipped with usual connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS and 3.5mm headphone jack.

OPPO R15 Pro Price and Release Date

The OPPO R15 Pro can be purchased by spending Rs. 25,990 (~$370). The sales of the smartphone have started on Amazon India. It can be availed in colors like Cosmic Purple and Ruby Red.