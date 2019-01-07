Oppo R17 Pro King Custom Edition officially launched in China for 4,299 Yuan ($626)

As we previously reported, Oppo has today officially launched a new variant of its Oppo R17 Pro flagship smartphone — Oppo R17 Pro King Custom Edition. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and is now available for purchase in China for a price of 4,299 Yuan, roughly $626.

This new Oppo R17 Pro King Custom Edition comes in a green colored hue and has a “King of Glory” branding towards the bottom area on the back panel. Additionally, there’s also a custom “King of Glory” icon placed on top of the camera module in the top-center position.

In terms of specifications, this new variant of the Oppo R17 Pro is similar to the standard edition. It flaunts a 6.4-inch AMOLED waterdrop notched Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.5 percent screen-t0-body ratio, and a protective layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top.

The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset along with 8GB of RAM. The handset features internal storage of 128GB and has a microSD card slot for expanding the phone’s storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, it features a dual camera setup. The phone’s vertical dual camera module includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 20-megapixel sensor with f/1.5 to f/2.5 variable aperture. There’s also a third 3D TOF depth sensor that can’t be used on its own. On the front side, the phone features a 25-megapixel selfie shooter, which is placed inside the notch on top of the display.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 on top. The phone is powered by a 3,700mAh battery which comes with support for 50W SuperVOOC flash charging technology.

Read More: ColorOS 5.2.1 update rolls out to OPPO R15 series, brings Hyper Boost and AI features

Last month, the company had also launched Oppo R17 and R17 Pro New Year’s Edition, which featured warm red color gradient effect, carrying a price tag of 2,799 Yuan (~$409) and 4,299 Yuan (~$624) respectively.