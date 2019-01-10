Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch and Mi Soundbar launched in India

Since Xiaomi first made a foray into the smart TV market in India February last year, the company has continued to make tremendous progress. In November 2018, the company announced that it had sold over 1 million smart TVs in India, barely nine months after opening shop. Spurred by this success, the company has continued to shun out more smart TV models and now the Chinese tech giant has launched two new versions of its Mi smart TVs in India. The Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inches were today unveiled for the Indian market alongside the Mi Soundbar.

The two Mi TV models are upgraded models of the Mi TV 4X 55-inch and Mi TV 4A 43-inch. Xiaomi had launched the Mi TV 4X 55-inch in may last year and now this Pro version. Also, the Mi TV 4A 43-inch version is also getting a Pro version in the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch. Both new models are powered by the Amlogic 960X processor and run on Xiaomi’s Patchwall interface as well as Android TV.

Further, the larger Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch variant sports a 4K UHD display with 10-bit colour depth and HDR10 support. The design of the display includes thin bezels on all four sides while the body has a metallic finish with a coating which the company calls Piano Black. As stated earlier, it is powered by the 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor with Mali-450 GPU. In terms of memory capacity, the Mi TV 4X Pro outpaces the 4X Pro as it packs 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. For connectivity, the TV features Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, one S/PDIF port, and one Ethernet port as well. The TV also comes with 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD surround sound support for high-quality sound output.

On the other hand, the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch variant sports a FullHD display panel with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels as well with 8-bit colour depth. For memory, the Mi TV 4A Pro features just 1GB RAM as well as 8GB of storage. It also comes with 3.5mm audio jack support.

The two variants come with a Bluetooth remote that offers Google Assistant voice command support. The TVs support built-in Chromecast, and the PatchWall OS features content from 14 different partners with over 700,000+ hours of content. The company says that online and set-top box content is seamlessly integrated for ease in discovery. Some of the top content partners include Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Hooq, Epic ON and more.

Read Also: Xiaomi India records a milestone, sells 1 million Mi TVs in less than Nine months

As for the pricing, the Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch will retail in India for Rs. 39,999 ($567) and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch is priced at Rs. 22,999 ($326). Both the models will be available on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores from January 15. On the other hand, the Mi SOundbar will adopt a retail price of Rs. 4,999 ($70) and will be available from January 16 via Mi.com and Mi Home stores.