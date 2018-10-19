Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch variant launched priced at 2999 yuan (~$433)

Xiaomi has today announced a new Mi TV 4A variant for the Chinese market. The new model comes with a 58-inch display and will retail for a decent 2999 yuan (~$433) price tag, except that you won’t likely get it at that amount outside China.

The Mi TV 4A series is supposed to be an affordable series and was first unveiled in China in March last year. The series was first unveiled in 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch models and later on, a cheaper 32-inch model was launched. The 43-inch and 49-inch models feature a 1080p resolution on their displays, while the 55-inch and 65-inch models are the high-end versions both having 4K display resolution a piece. The latest 58-inch model also comes with a 4K HDR screen.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 58-inch is powered by a quad-core 64-bit high-performance Amlogic T962 clocked at 1.5GHz while the graphics aspect is powered by a Mali 450 750MHz GPU. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM. The device also offers up to 8GB of flash memory as against 32GB of eMMC5.1 flash memory on other versions. In addition, the Mi TV 4A 58-inch version comes with support for HDR10, a static contrast ratio of 5000:1, refresh rate of 60Hz, viewing angle of 178 °, and the latest UHD HLG while also supporting the Dolby Vision format. The Mi TV 4A comes in Smart just like Xiaomi’s range of Mi TV, sporting a dual-band WiFi connection, as well as Bluetooth 4.2. The Bluetooth connectivity allows the TV to connect with accessories such as Bluetooth mouse, speakers, keyboard, gaming pad and others.

The smart TV is also equipped with Xiaomi’s PatchWall artificial intelligence system with voice control. The system can intelligently learn the user’s preference based on usage habits. It comes with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and antenna, AV input to connect the set-top box, S / PDIF and other interfaces.

Read Also: Xiaomi Mi TV 4A now available through open sale in India, price starts at Rs. 13,999 ($201)





The Mi TV 4A 58-inch is available in black colour only and is priced at 2999 yuan (~$433) which is pretty reasonable considering the features. The Mi TV 4A model is already on reservation via Mi.com and would go on sale from October 28 in China.