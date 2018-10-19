Samsung W2019 leaked photos reveal its design from all angles

The Samsung W2019 clamshell flagship phone was recently spotted on the website TENAA, the telecom authority from China. The W2019 smartphone will be arriving as a successor for the W2018 that was announced in December 2017. Probably, the South Korean company could be planning to launch the smartphone around the same time. Freshly leaked photos of the Samsung W2019 have appeared on Weibo to reveal its design from all angles.

The leaked images of the Samsung W2019 show that it is equipped with dual displays. One of them is present on the outside of the device while the other can be seen after flip opening it.

A horizontal dual camera setup is located on the backside of the W2019. The Samsung W2018 has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The W2019 seems to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The overall appearance of the Samsung W2019 does not deviate much from its predecessor. An earpiece and a selfie shooter are positioned above the inner screen. A directional pad and a numeric keypad are available on the other half of the device.

The TENAA listing of the Samsung W2019 contains minimum details such as dimensions, display and battery size. It has revealed that the phone is equipped with a pair of 4.2-inch display that probably carries support for Full HD resolution like Samsung W2018. It is packed with a 3,000mAh battery. The handset measures 132.9 x 63.2 x 17.3mm. Since the W2018 was powered by Snapdragon 835, it is likely that the W2019 flip phone will arrive with Snapdragon 845 chipset.

The Samsung W2019 that has a model number SM-W2019 has been certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and TENAA. These certifications have revealed that the launch of Samsung W2019 smartphone may not be far away.

