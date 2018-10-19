Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 launched in India for Rs. 57,900 ($786)

Just as we recently reported, Samsung has today launched its 2-in-1 Galaxy Tab S4 in India. The premium tablet, which is the successor to last year’s Galaxy Tab S3, was originally launched ahead of the Galaxy Note9, in August this year.

In India, the device comes in two color options — Black and Grey. It is priced at Rs. 57,900 which roughly converts to $786, and is now available for purchase through Samsung Online Shop and offline retail stores, and will be up for sale on Amazon from October 20.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 features a 10.5-inch S-AMOLED display, offering a Quad HD screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 16:10 aspect ratio. For an immersive audio experience, the tablet comes equipped with AKG-tuned quad speakers along with Dolby Atmos support.

Under the hood, Qualcomm‘s last year’s Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor is powering the device, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes in two storage options — 64GB and 256GB and also features a microSD card slot, enabling storage expansion.

With Samsung DeX, users can connect the tablet to a larger display via an HDMI to USB-C multi-port adapter to take advantage of full-fledged PC experience. The tablet allows users to take write notes even the screen is turned off through the Screen-Off Memo feature. For photography, the Tab S4 is equipped with autofocus enabled 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter.

For security, the tablet is equipped with support for iris scanner and facial recognition through Intelligent Scan feature. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Book Cover keyboard optional accessory can be attached to the tablet using the provided pogo pins and magnets on the tablet. It comes pre-installed with Android 8.1 Oreo, and receives power from a 7,300mAh battery that is enabled with support for 15W fast charging.