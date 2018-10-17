Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 India launch likely to happen this week with Rs. 60,000 (~$816) pricing

In August, Samsung had launched the 2-in-1 Galaxy Tab S4 device before the unveiling the Galaxy Note 9 smartphone. The Note 9 is already available for purchase in India, but the country is yet to receive the Galaxy Tab S4. Fresh information reveals that the South Korean company may announce the Galaxy Tab S4 in this week.

In August, Samsung had released the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 tablet with mid-range specs and Rs. 29,990 pricing. It is speculated that the Galaxy Tab S4 that is packed with advanced specs may cost around Rs. 60,000 (~$816) in the country.

The Galaxy Tab S3’s successor features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen that produces Quad HD resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 16:10. The Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4 GB of RAM and 7,370mAh battery are present under the hood of the Galaxy Tab S4. The mammoth battery is equipped with support for 15W fast charging.

For photography, it features a frontal shooter of 8-megapixel and a 13-megapixel rear camera with features like LED flash and autofocus. The device is equipped with quad speakers tuned by AKG. It also features support for Dolby Atmos.

The Galaxy Tab S4 is loaded with Samsung Experience UI flavored Android 8.1 Oreo OS. There is no fingerprint scanner on the device, but it is equipped with support for iris scanner and face unlock. The tablet carries support for Samsung DeX that allows users to connect the tablet to a larger display for full-fledged desktop PC experience by using HDMI to USB-C multi-port adapter. There is a microSD card slot on the Tab S4 for additional storage. The pogo pins and magnets available on the tablet makes it possible to use a Book Cover keyboard optional accessory for using the device as a notebook. It also carries support for S Pen stylus.

Samsung is reportedly aiming to release the Galaxy Tab S4 for the festive season in India. According to Q2 2018 International Data Corporation (IDC) survey, Samsung is holding second spot in the tablet market with shipments of 5.3 million units. The market is led by Apple.

