Xiaomi Mi TV Pro series receiving its first ever update, available for Mi TV 4 Pro, 4A Pro and 4C Pro

Xiaomi is here with a debut update for the newly launched Mi TV Pro series in India. Today, Xiaomi posted some details of a new update via a forum post on the Mi community. The first ever update brings many new changes and will elevate your TV viewing experience. It is available for Mi TV Pro series devices such as Mi 4 Pro, 4A Pro, and 4C Pro.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 Pro is getting the latest firmware version OPM1.171019.011.1011, while Mi 4C Pro is receiving OPM1.171019.011.1073 firmware and in the last Mi 4A Pro is tasting firmware version OPM1.171019.011.1010. The update weighs around 732 MB in size. There are several changes in the latest build but some major changes that need to be put under the light are:

Fix for Android remote app connection issue

Optimization for sound effect parameters

It also fixes SDC flicker issue

It brings new security patch and GTVS July 2018 release for Android 8.1

Minor fixes

In order to check the update, you should head over to the About section of your TV. Then scroll to ‘System Update’ to check for the updates, if it is avalable system will start downloading it. Upon downlaoding, the Mi LED TV Pro will reboot automatically in order to install it. We suggest you not to switch off the Mi TV while the installation is in process.

The above-mentioned update is for Mi TV Pro series which consists of Mi TV 4 Pro, 4A Pro, and 4C Pro. It’s not for Mi LED Smart TV 4A.

