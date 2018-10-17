Xiaomi Black Shark 2 Geekbench listing appears as rumored launch nears

A leaked poster that had surfaced yesterday hinted that Xiaomi will be launching the Black Shark 2 smartphone on Oct. 23. Today, a Geekbench benchmark listing of a smartphone labelled as “blackshark AWM-A0” has surfaced today. It is speculated that it could be the upcoming Black Shark 2 smartphone. The same Black Shark model number was approved by TENAA in the previous month.

According to the Geekbench listing, the “blackshark AWM-A0” is equipped with Snapdragon 845 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. It is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. In the single-core test of Geekbench, it has recorded a score of 2403 and it has managed to score 8389 points in the multi-core test.

The leaked invitation that had surfaced yesterday had carried Black Shark Hela moniker for the handset. It revealed that the smartphone will be made official at 6 PM (local time) in China on Oct. 23. Xiaomi is yet to confirm on the existence of a new Black Shark gaming smartphone. The Oct. 23 launch for the Black Shark 2 seems a bit doubtful since Xiaomi will be launching the Mi MIX 3 flagship phone on Oct. 25.

A leaked video of the alleged Black Shark 2 that had surfaced in the recent past had revealed that it would be arriving with cool lighting effects like the recently announced Razer Phone 2. The TENAA images of the phone had revealed that its design does not different much from the original Black Shark phone.

According to TENAA listing of Blackshark AWM-A0, it features a 5.99-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display with FHD+ resolution and Snapdragon 845 chipset. It is packed with 4,000mAh battery and has an internal storage of 128 GB. The handset is equipped with 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear cameras, 20-megapixel selfie snapper and a fingerprint scanner.

