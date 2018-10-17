Huawei Band 3 Pro announced with color AMOLED display and 5ATM chassis

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is the other wearable device apart from the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch that was announced at the Mate 20 series launch event in London. The Huawei Band 3 Pro is a fitness band that comes with a color touchscreen display and 5ATM rating for water-resistance. It carries an attractive price tag of 99 euros (~$115).

Huawei Band 3 Pro Specifications, Features and Pricing

The Huawei Band 3 Pro fitness tracker comes with an ergonomically designed metallic body and a silicone rubber wristband. It features a 0.95-inch AMOLED touchscreen display that shielded by a layer of 2.5D glass. The 50ATM rated Band 3 Pro offers up to 50 meters of water resistance.

The device is packed with a 100mAh battery that takes around 100 minutes to charge. Once fully charge, the Band 3 Pro can last for seven hours with GPS tracking turned on. Since the device is equipped with AI and TruSeen 3.0 heart monitoring system, it offers accurate heart rate readings. Other health-centric features of the Huawei Band 3 Pro include sleep monitoring, swimming tracker, sports tracking and coaching.

The Band 3 Pro promises accurate hear rate monitoring. The Band 3 Pro can be paired using Bluetooth 4.2. Once paired with a smartphone, the wearable device will offer features like notifications for incoming calls and messages, reject calls, Find my Phone, photo time and remote. The sensors that are available on the fitness tracker are 6-axis acceleration sensor, infrared wear sensor and PPG cardiotachometer.

The Huawei Band 3 Pro measures 45 x 19 x 11mm and weighs around 25 grams. It comes strap length variants of 120mm and 92mm. It can be availed in colors like Obsidian Black, Space Blue and Quicksand Gold. Huawei did not confirm on the availability of the Band 3 Pro during its launch.