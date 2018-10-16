Huawei Watch GT launched with a 1.39-inch OLED screen and Huawei’s LightOS

Huawei has finally unveiled its latest smartwatch – the Huawei Watch GT. The wearable device was announced alongside the Huawei Mate 20 series at an event held earlier today in London. The Watch GT isn’t really a successor of the Huawei Watch 2 as expected, but focuses on fitness tracking rather than being a complete watch studded with features like the Apple Watch 4 series. One interesting thing about the smartwatch is that it doesn’t run on WearOS rather, it runs on Huawei’s own LightOS. This is the first watch to feature the LightOS, by the way.

Huawei Watch GT comes with a classic design and is made of 316L stainless steel with ceramic bezels. It features a 1.39-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 454x454pixels. The watch is powered by a Cortex-M4 chipset with low power and high power processors. Thus, the device has a very durable battery life. Huawei says the battery can last up to 30 days if you only receive notifications (no heart rate tracking or GPS), 2 weeks if you use heart rate tracking and exercise for 1:30 hour per week and 22 hours of continuous GPS, heart rate sensing and always on screen. It’s rated at 5ATM water resistance.

Embedded under the smartwatch is an optical heart rate sensor on its bottom which uses 6 LEDs. The sensor is backed by Huawei’s Truseen 3.0 technology which promises to be more efficient in reading your heart rate and also learn it over time. The watch also comes with GPS that can be used to track your daily activity and training in conjunction with Huawei’s Health Assistant app. Oher features include a built-in altimeter as well as step and sleep tracking features.

Huawei is yet to release the price of the Watch GT. We’ll keep you updated when that is done.