Huawei unveils Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro: Kirin 980, triple rear cameras and more

Huawei has announced its latest flagships – the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Like previous generation models, the two phones are strikingly different.

Mate 20 Specs

The Mate 20 has a 6.53-inch 2240 x 1080 RGBW DCI-P3 HDR LCD display with a water-drop notch and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The display has up to 820 nits of brightness and has a low power consumption. It also has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.08%.

The Mate 20 is powered by the Kirin 980 – the first 7nm SoC in the world. The new chipset brings a bunch of improvements and its dedicated dual NPU brings more than 150% increase in performance over last generation’s. The phone has 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Mate 20 has triple rear cameras which were co-developed with Leica. One is a 16MP ultra-wide angle 17mm lens, another is a 12MP wide-angle 27mm lens and the third is an 8MP 2x telephoto 52mm lens.

It has a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP53 rating, and even has a 3.5mm audio jack. It runs Android Pie out of the box.

Mate 20 Pro Specs

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a 6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440) curved OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Its 86.90% screen-to-body ratio is smaller than the Mate 20’s.

It is powered by the Kirin 980 which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Mate 20 Pro has a nano-memory card slot like the Mate 20, making them both the first phones to support the new memory card size.

Like the Mate 20, it also has triple rear cameras but in a different configuration- a 40MP f/1.8 wide-angle sensor, a 20MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS. The cameras boast a number of interesting features such as Super HDR, AR features, macro photography and low-light photography.

The front camera is a 24MP sensor and it works with a 3D face unlock system to keep your phone secure. The face unlock system is safe enough for transactions. It also has a 3D model scanning feature which allows it to scan objects which can be used in AR mode.

The Mate 20 Pro has an in-display fingerprint sensor and Huawei claims it is 30%. faster than that of the previous generation. Huawei has bumped the protection of the Mate 20 Pro to IP68, so you can dunk your phone in water for a limited time and not have to worry.

The Mate 20 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery, a little bump from that of its predecessor. The bigger battery isn’t the only new thing. Huawei wants you to be able to charge your phone in less time, so the Mate 20 Pro supports 40W SuperCharge fast charge technology.

With this, owners can charge their phone from empty to 70% in just 30 minutes. Huawei says the fast charging is TUV Rheinland certified as safe. The Mate 20 Pro also supports 15W wireless charging and is the first device to support wireless reverse charging. As Huawei has shown in the image above, you can charge your friend’s iPhone XS Max with your Mate 20 Pro.

The Mate 20 Pro will be available in five colors – Classic Black, Twilight, Pink Gold, Midnight Blue, and Emerald Green.

Pricing

The Mate 20 will sell for €799 for the 4GB RAM version and €849 for the 128GB version. The Mate 20 Pro is priced at €899. Both phones go on sale today.