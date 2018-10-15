Huawei Enjoy Max and Enjoy 9 Plus officially announced; Specifications, features and pricing

In the previous month, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had introduced Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max smartphones. Both phones have been rebranded and launched as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus and Huawei Enjoy Max in China. Compared to the Honor 8X phones, the newly unveiled Huawei Enjoy phones are equipped with some modified specs.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus specifications, features and pricing

The Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus is fitted with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. It measures 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.05mm. The notched display of the smartphone produces 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The TUV Rheinland certified display filters the harmful blue rays emitted by the screen. The Kirin 710 chipset is present under the hood of the device. There are two model of the smartphone. The base model has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage whereas the higher variant is equipped with 4 GB of RAM and an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The Enjoy 9 Plus has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Android 8.1 Oreo OS that is overlaid with EMUI 8.2 skin comes preinstalled on the Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus. It is packed with 4,000mAh battery. The rear side of the phone features f/1.8 aperture 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera system. At the front is f/2.0 aperture 16-megapixel + 2-meagpixel front dual camera setup. The Honor 8X has a single selfie snapper of 16-megapixel. The Enjoy 9 Plus is equipped with Histen 5.0 audio technology by Huawei. A fingerprint scanner is available on the backside of the phone. It comes with connectivity features like dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB and GPS.

The Enjoy 9 Plus models 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 4 GB RAM are respectively priced at 1,499 Yuan and 1,699 Yuan. The pre-sales of the smartphone have already started from today. The 64 GB Enjoy 9 Plus will be available for buying from Oct. 20 whereas the sales of the 128 GB edition will begin from Oct. 25. The color variants of the smartphone include Sakura Pink, Sapphire Blue, Magic Night Black and color gradient Aurora Purple.

Huawei Enjoy Max specifications, features and pricing

The Huawei Enjoy Max smartphone is fitted with a behemoth IPS LCD display of 7.12 inches. The waterdrop notch on the display allows it to produce Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2244 pixels. The display of the Enjoy Max is also approved by TUV Rheinland. The handset measures 177.57 x 86.24 x 8.48mm and weighs 210 grams.

The Enjoy Max is fueled by Snapdragon 660 chipset. Like the Enjoy 9 Plus, the Enjoy Max also comes in 64 GB storage + 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage + 4 GB RAM flavors. The phone is loaded with EMUI 8.2 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS and it features a microSD card slot for more storage. It is packed with a massive battery of 5,000mAh capacity.

The rear panel that houses a fingerprint scanner also features 16-megapixel f/2.0 aperture + 2-megapixel f/2.4 aperture dual camera setup. The waterdrop notch is the home for 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture front-facing camera. The other features of the phone include Dolby Atmos support, Histen 5.0, dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS.

The Enjoy Max color variants include Sky White, Magic Night Black and Amber Brown. The 64 GB and 128 GB Enjoy Max models are respectively priced at 1,699 Yuan and 1,999 Yuan. The pre-sales of the smartphone have started in China. The 64 GB Enjoy Max will be available for purchase from Oct. 20 whereas the 128 GB variant will go on sale from Nov. 1.