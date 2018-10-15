Meizu C9, Meizu 16th and more launched in Indonesia

Meizu announced a bunch of products today in Indonesia. They are the Meizu 16th, Meizu M6T, Meizu C9, and the Meizu POP and EP52 Lite Bluetooth earphones. Save for the Meizu C9, all the other products already launched in China, so we won’t bore you with their specs and features.

The Meizu C9 is an entry-level smartphone for the Indonesian market. It has a 5.45-inch HD screen and a polycarbonate removable cover. The phone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. A MicroSD card slot will allow users to add up to an extra 128GB.

The Meizu C9 has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. It runs Android Oreo out of the box and packs a 3100mAh battery. Meizu says it also has dual SIM support.

The Meizu C9 comes in Space Black and Ocean Blue and is priced at Rp. 999,000. The phone will be available on JD.id.

The Meizu M6T which has much better specs will sell for Rp. 1,499,000 for the 2GB + 16GB model and Rp. 1,799,000 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB version. The flagship Meizu 16th is the most expensive of them all with an Rp. 7,999,000 price tag. This gets you the 8GB RAM + 128GB version.

The Meizu POP Wireless Earbuds will sell for the same price as the Meizu C9 – Rp. 999,000 while the EP52 Lite is priced at Rp. 399,000. All of the new products will be sold on JD.id but they are not yet listed as at the time of writing.