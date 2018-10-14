Meizu X8 release date delayed to October 25

Meizu had recently confirmed that it will be begin the sales of the Meizu X8 on Oct. 15. Just ahead of its market release, the Chinese manufacturer has confirmed due to insufficient stocking it has decided to postpone the market release of the Meizu X8 to Oct. 25.

According to the official statement released by Meizu, it is unable to meet the initial target of stocking Meizu X8. Hence, it is delaying the market release of the smartphone. The company is now claiming that the Meizu X8 will be available through multiple platform such as Meizu’s official website, Meizu store, Tmall, Jingdong, Suning Tesco, Gome and Dixintong from Oct. 25.

The Chinese has further stated in the above document that it is actively stocking Meizu 16th, Meizu 16th Plus and Meizu 15 (klin white) and these phones will be available on sale at 10 AM on Oct. 15. Meizu has apologized to its fans on the delay of Meizu X8’s market release.

Meizu X8 that was announced on Sept. 19 is the first smartphone from the company to arrive with a notched display. The 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen of the phone produces Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. The Snapdragon 710 chipset drives the smartphone.

The back panel of the Meizu X8 is fitted with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. A 20-megapixel selfie camera resides inside the notch of the smartphone. The phone is packed with a 3,120mAh battery and it carries support for rapid charging.

The 64 GB Meizu X8 with 4 GB of RAM carries a pricing of 1,598 (~$230). The other 64 GB edition of the smartphone with 6 GB of RAM costs 1,798 Yuan (~$260). The 128 GB storage variant of the Meizu X8 that includes 6 GB of RAM is priced at 1,998 Yuan (~$289). It can be bought in colors like black, blue and white. The smartphone is carries competitively and is a good rival for the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE that carries similar specs and similar pricing.