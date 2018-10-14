Alleged Huawei Mate 20X leaked in fresh photos ahead of October 16 Launch

On Tuesday, Huawei will be announcing the Mate 20 series. Recent reports have revealed that the Chinese manufacturer will be announcing at least four new smartphones on Oct. 16 namely, Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 Porsche Design and Mate 20X. Nothing was known about the Mate 20X until last week when Huawei had released a tweet that revealed that it would be arriving as a gaming smartphone. Leaked information that has surfaced in the recent has claimed that the Huawei Mate 20X will be arriving with a massive 7.12-inch OLED screen that will produce Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels. Since the Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has already released the Honor 8X Max with 7.12-inch waterdrop notch screen, it is speculated that the upcoming Mate 20X will be sporting a similar design. New photos of a man holding a mysterious Huawei with behemoth display has surfaced on Weibo. The massive phone appears to be the Mate 20X.

Rumors have it that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be equipped with an OLED screen of 6.39 inches that will produce Quad HD+ resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. Rumors have it that it will be equipped with a wider notch since it will be housing the necessary components for 3D face unlock. The Mate 20 would be arriving with an LCD display of 6.53 inches that will deliver Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2240 pixels.

In the above images, the phone certainly appears quite big. It is equipped with a waterdrop notch screen. Some may claim that it could be the Honor 8X Max. However, the rear snap of the same reveals that it is equipped with three rear-mounted cameras like the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Below the camera module is a fingerprint reader. Hence, it could be the Huawei Mate 20X.

There is no information available on the specifications of the Mate 20X. It may either feature Kirin 980 or Kirin 710. For longer hours of gaming, the Mate 20X come packed with a massive battery.

It is advisable to take the report with a grain of salt since it could be the Mate 20 smartphone with waterdrop notch screen. However, going by massive construction of the phone, its likelihood of being Mate 20X cannot be ruled out.

