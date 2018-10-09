Huawei teases Mate 20X with gaming features

The Mate 20 series is scheduled for an October 16 launch in London. At the event, Huawei is expected to announce the Mate 20, the Mate 20 Pro, and the Mate 20 Porsche Design. However, a new teaser on the manufacturer’s Twitter account is hinting at another phone called the Mate 20X.

The Mate 20X teaser is a 10-second video of a block of ice shaped like a phone. There are snippets of some mobile games and the words “cooler” and “longer gaming”. The video also reveals the phone will launch on October 16.

From the teaser, it is plain to see that the Mate 20X is targeted at gamers. We also want to believe that it will have a cooling system and a large battery hence the “cooler” and “longer gaming” hints.

So does this mean we are getting four Mate 20 phones? We are not so sure. A leaked spec sheet has surfaced online and it only mentions three Mate 20 phones. There is the Mate 20 itself, the Mate 20 Pro, and the Mate 20X. The expected Mate 20 Porsche Design is missing.

The spec sheet reveals the Mate 20X will have a 7.21-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2240 resolution. Since the resolution is the same as that of the Mate 20, we believe it also has a water-drop notch. Other unconfirmed specs of the phone include a kirin 980 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

