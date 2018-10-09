TCL launches the Alcatel 3T 8-inch tablet running Android Oreo

Since the beginning of this year, TCL-owned Alcatel has come out with a number of mid-range and budget models including the Alcatel 3V, 5V, Alcatel 3L, Alcatel 1X and Alcatel 1 which is priced less than $100. The company has come out with an affordable tablet which adopts the moniker Alcatel 3T.

The slate isn’t in anyway more spectacular than the budget tablets we have around. It features an 8-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 800pixels with Asahi protective glass on top of the display screen. On the driver’s seat is a MediaTek MT8765A quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The processor teams up with 2GB of RAM while there is 16GB of storage onboard. The storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

As far as photography goes, the device packs a 5MP camera apiece at the front and rear aspects. The Alcatel 3T also gets its juice from a 4,080mAh battery, while the Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The tablet comes with a metallic black finish with the Alcatel logo stamped at the back.

Related: Alcatel 5V is Official: Packs Notch, Dual Cameras, Big battery

Alcatel 3T tablet will be sold exclusively on T-Mobile in the U.S. and will be in store shelves and available online from October 12. The tablet will be available for around $150 with monthly payment plans spreading it for 24 months.