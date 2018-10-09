Honor executive confirms 40W Super-fast Charging and more for the Magic 2

The Honor Magic 2 has been confirmed to launch on October 31, the same day as the launch of the Nubia X. The Magic 2 will come with a bunch of interesting features including a slide design. Honor‘s president took to Weibo to confirm some of these features.

According to Mr. Zhao George, the Honor Magic 2 flagship will have a Kirin 980 processor at its heart, nearly 100% screen-to-body ratio, and 40W super-fast charging technology. The  Weibo post also asks what new technology we think it will have. To answer his question, there are rumors the Honor Magic 2 will make use of graphene in one way or the other.

There are speculations the phone’s battery contains graphene which allows it to function properly at high temperatures and also increases the battery life by 100% compared to Li-ion batteries. Yet others have said the Honor Magic 2 will have a graphene heat-pipe for cooling instead of copper or carbon fiber as seen in some other phones. Nevertheless, we will have to wait a few more weeks to find out which of these claims is true.

The Honor Magic 2 has also been confirmed to have an AMOLED display and in-display fingerprint scanner. Images of the device shared by Honor executives have also revealed the phone will have a mechanical slider.

