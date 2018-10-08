Nubia Z18S to launch as Nubia X on October 31

Nubia has a phone with dual displays in development. The phone already appeared in a bunch of photos and has also gotten its TENAA certification. The phone was originally referred to as the Nubia Z18S, however, a launch poster has revealed that it will be officially known as the Nubia X.

Earlier today, Nubia’s CEO, Ni Fei, took to Weibo where he shared the launch poster for the upcoming flagship phone. The poster says the device will launch on October 31 and also reveals the date is the manufacturer’s 6th anniversary. We believe the event will be a big one since the date also doubles as their anniversary.

The Nubia X’s selling point is its dual display design. It has a bezel-less 6.26-inch LCD FHD+ display on one side and a 5.1-inch HD+ OLED screen on the other side. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and will be available with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage.

The phone has only two cameras and they are on the same side – above the smaller display. The primary camera is a 24MP sensor and the secondary camera is a 16MP sensor just like the rear cameras of the Nubia Z18.

The Nubia X doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on either side but the TENAA images show an indentation on the left and right sides of the metal frame. We want to believe each indentation is home to a fingerprint scanner or at least one is home to a scanner.

The Nubia X will come with a 3800mAh battery with support for fast charging. It will run Android 8.1 oreo out of the box and be available in black and gold.

(Source, Via)