Nubia Z18 Van Gogh Stars Collector’s Edition goes on sale again for 3,599 yuan ($524)

Last month, at a launch event in Beijing, China, Nubia took the wraps off its flagship smartphone — Nubia Z18 and also announced the Nubia Z18 Van Gogh Starry Night Collector’s Edition.

Now, the company has announced that the Nubia Z18 Van Gogh Starry Night Collector’s Edition, priced at 3,599 Yuan (approximately $524), is available for purchase.

The Z18 Starry Night variant’s back panel is coated in a dark blue on the upper aspects while the lower part is a cool mixture of white and blue with a touch of yellow.

The phone features a 6-inch Full HD+ “Infinite Waterdrop” display with a screen resolution of 2180 x 1080 pixels, producing a pixel density of 403ppi and 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm‘s flagship Snapdragon 845 AIE octa-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz, coupled with Adreno 630 graphics processor.

The device packs up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with Nubia Evolution Tensor technology, which the company describes as evolutionary machine learning technology. With the technology’s deep learning ability, it combines different algorithms to make up for each other’s strengths.

It comes with an AI-based dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 16-megapixel and 24-megapixel camera sensors with f/1.6 aperture. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel snapper with Portrait Mode. The camera, which the company claims is the “king of night photography”, comes with the ability of pixel-level recognition and can distinguish the noise points with the help of artificial intelligence.

The phone is running the Android Oreo-based Nubia UI 6.0, which comes with Maverick Voice 2.0 — a built-in AI-based smart voice assistant, and powerful improvements for gaming performance.

There’s a back-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The Nubia Z18 is powered by 3,450mAh battery which comes with NeoPower 3.0 Smart Power Saving Technology and supports NeoCharge 2.5 Fast Charging technology.