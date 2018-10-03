Get Huge Discount On Xiaomi HUAMI AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Fitness watches usually set you back a pretty penny, but Xiaomi’s Huami AMAZFIT Stratos packs in a slew of awe-inspiring features for less.

If you’re a fitness conscious person looking for a cost-effective smartwatch, we got good news for you. The feature-laden AMAZFIT Stratos smart sports watch 2 has gone up for sale carrying a significantly dropped price on GeekBuying.

The device will be shipped from warehouses based in Germany and Hong Kong. We’ll divulge more details about the discounts you can avail when you buy the AMAZFIT Stratos smart sports watch 2 from Germany and Hong Kong-based warehouse.

Moreover, we’ll even shed light on coupon codes that you can use to get an extra discount. So without further ado, let’s head straight to the details.



Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 – Shipping From HK-Based Warehouse

The English version of the coveted AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 would normally set you back $279.99, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $159.99 on GeekBuying. But that’s not all.

In addition to taking advantage of this 43% reduction in the device’s original selling price, you can apply coupon code AGDWEXWT to get an extra $65 off at the time of checking out. This will help you bring your already reduced grand total further down to just $154.99.

If you’re interested in receiving this discount, all you need to do is to follow this link. Note that the promotion sale will only be valid for 6 days and the coupon will also lapse shortly.

Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 – Shipping From IT, DE And ES-Based Warehouses

Alternatively, you can get 38% off on the AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 shipping from Germany warehouse. While you’d normally end up shelling out $274.99 in order to get your hands on the English version of the smartwatch, you can now get it at a discounted price of just $169.99.

On top of that, you can use coupon code RBNXSVGQ to extend your discount and get an extra $10 off at the time of checking out. This will help you reduce your modest grand total to just $159.99.

On the downside, the discount will only be valid for just 3 days and the discount coupon will expire soon. In order to ensure you don’t miss this opportunity to buy the Xiaomi Huami AMAZFIT Stratos Smart Sports Watch 2 at a lowered price, just follow this link without wasting time.

