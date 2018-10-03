Huawei P20 Pro receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in Europe

After rolling out the Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 4.0 update on Honor View 10 and Huawei Mate 10 Pro, now it’s time for the Mate P20 Pro. Today, we have received some information that suggests Huawei P20 Pro is now getting Android 9.0 Pie update in the European region. Currently, Huawei has not confirmed or announced the update details, but it is reported that some users are getting it. From it, we can assume that the full rollout will take place globally by the end of this year.

As per the changelog which is posted on the Huawei’s server states nothing except the usual Android 9.0 featuers and little UI changes with improvements in the overall system. The update is available for Huawei P20 Pro with model no. CLT-L09 and C432. The build number 9.0.0.108 remains same that has hit Mate 10 Pro and Honor View 10 devices.

Users who can’t wait for the OTA update can also flash the update file manually on their devices by following proper procedure. Manually flashing needs unlocked phones, and many other issues come with it. So, we suggest you should wait for the official OTA update as it is easy to install and more reliable. For the time being, you can check the update by heading to the Settings > About phone and then scroll down to find the update.

This is the third Huawei device which has received the Android 9.0 Pie update. Still, there are many pending devices that are yet to taste the Android 9.0 Pie update.

