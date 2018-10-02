Huawei Mate 20 with Kirin 980 makes an appearance on GeekBench

Huawei is coming with its two new products at a launch event on October 16, 2018. Huawei is using the new Kirin SoC in its upcoming flagship smartphone. Huawei Mate 20 with Kirin 980 has been spotted at Geekbench surpassing the Android competition with a considerable margin. The new chipset on the Mate 20 has made it a most powerful Android device in the market. Although, it has scored pretty well against Android devices but fails to impress against the A12 Bionic chip with a little margin on new generation Apple iPhone Xs. Additionally, it put questions to the Huawei’s claim of Kirin 980 performing better than Apple Bionic A12. Well, the facts are yet to be verified as the Kirin 980 is not officially available for the public.

Huawei Kirin 980 powered Mate 20 has managed to score 3390 pts on a single core test while gained 10318 pts on a multiple core test. The new chipset has managed to score pretty well than its predecessor Kirin 970. It has also outclassed the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 in terms of performance if we compare it with the Geekbench’s single core and multiple core tests. In similar a kind of analysis at AnTuTu benchmarks, Kirin 980 scored 356918 pts which is a way ahead of the Snapdragon 845 powered Galaxy Note 9 and Xioami black shark’s 280000+ pts.

The company’s Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu has said that the new Kirin 980 will have dedicated NPU unit for better AI capabilities, powerful GPU and Cortex-A75 high-performance processor cores.

Huawei Mate 20 specs

Huawei is going to power its upcoming flagship with the Kirin 980 processor coupled with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/ 512 GB of internal storage. It will feature a triple camera module on the rear side of the device as seen at the IFA 2018. It is expected to carry a 6.53 inch AMOLED display with a notch on the top featuring an aspect ration of 19.5:9. There will be a 4000 mAh battery to power up the device for a whole day with an ability of fast charging.

Let’s wait for the official launch on October 16 before concluding about the Kirin 980 and Huawei Mote 20.

