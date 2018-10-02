Essential Phone update brings October security patch and notch settings

Essential Phone, which received the Android 9.0 Pie update the same day it was released, has now received a new update with the October security patch. Interestingly, the new for the phone started rolling out minutes after Google released the same for its own devices.

Apart from the October security patch, the new update also brings back the notch settings, which enables users to hide the notch on top of the display. The notch settings, which enables customisation of app uses the notch area disappeared after the update from Android 8.1 Oreo to Android 9.0 Pie, when Google introduced new notch logic.

The reintroduced notch settings allows users to set their default notch preference for all applications from three options — “Controlled by application,” “Always use notch area,” or “Never use notch area.” The October patches fixes a “critical vulnerability” that could allow a remote attacker some pretty high-level access.

Essential is doing something that no one other phone manufacturer has been able to do — providing Android updates on the same day it gets released. Recently, the company confirmed that it’ll also provide the next major Android update as well, i.e. Android Q, for the Essential Phone PH-1.

Read More: What’s new in Android 9 Pie update for the Essential PH-1?

It’s noteworthy that the company has stopped the development processor of its Essential Phone successor due to the poor sales of the company’s first smartphone. While it has promised Android Q update, the company’s future is still uncertain.

(Source)