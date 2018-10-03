Honor 8X with 6.5 inch display and Kirin 710 ready for international debut

Honor, Huawei’s subsidiary is climbing up in the number of sales due to its vast variety of mid-level devices. To tackle the increasing competition, Honor is continuously launching affordable flagship devices like Honor View 10, Honor 10 and Honor Note 10. Recently, they have announced another mid-level device, Honor 8X in China with the new Kirin 710 chipset. However, now Huawei is gearing up to launch the device in the international market. The pricing and launch dates are not known yet, but we expect soon Huawei will release the information about it.

We estimate that it will be priced around $200 as it is retailing in China for the starting price of 1,499 Yuan (~$218). It carriers premium glass build with a two-tone design (gradient color) featured on the backside of the device.

Honor 8X packs a 6.5-inch display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio giving an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Its display supports 16.7 M colors with NTSC 85% and carriers a notch on the top. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC coupled with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU for graphics processing. Honor 8X comes in 4/6GB RAM variants with 64/128GB of internal storage. There’s a 3750mAh battery with fast charging support.

In the camera department, you will get 20-megapixels + 2-megapixel dual shooter with a LED flash on the rear side of the device. It carries 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the front side for selfies. Honor 8X supports WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS and VoLTE in connectivity options. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the rear side of the device. It is available in four different color options like Black, Blue, Red, and Purple.

It’s undoubtedly going to give some competition to Realme 2 Pro and other similar devices in different countries. It’s Kirin 710 SoC can directly go head-to-head with the Snapdragon 636. So, Let’s see how it compete against the other once launched outside China.

