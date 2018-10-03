Microsoft brings Android mirroring on Windows 10 via Your Phone app

At the Surface launch event, Microsoft announced that Windows 10 would soon get the feature to mirror the whole Android phone. It will allow Android phone users to view and use any app on their Windows device. The app mirroring feature will show upon installing the Your Phone app on Android and iOS devices. The app will work over the WiFi network so you need not to plug-in your device to mirror on Windows machine. The feature will be supported on Windows 10 for the devices running on Android Nougat or later version. On the other hand, iOS devices will not get the same benefits as they are limited to share the web links only.

Microsoft phone mirroring via Your Phone App

The new feature will help to bridge the gap between the mobile ecosystem and the Windows 10 platform. Microsoft is rolling out a much-needed feature via the means of Your Phone app. After installing it on both the Windows and on your mobile device, you can see and reply to Snachat conversation, view default SMS app and can be able to perform various other functions. Also, you will be able to mirror your Android phone to your PC desktop without any wire or installing any third-party app. It is a practical addition to the Windows 10 brochure of features.

Cross-Platform Timeline Access

Along with the Mirroring feature, Microsoft also announced one another feature related to the online web history. Microsoft Launcher users can now access the Windows timeline on their devices. It will help you to trace your works and web history via the Microsoft Launcher app on Android. Soon, it will be made available for the iPhone users also.

Cloud Clipboard

This time Microsoft is making Windows 10 more compatible with Android devices. In another announcement, users will be able to copy the text or image from one PC to another via the Cloud Clipboard feature. It also keeps the history of the things you have copied and gives you access when you need it across different devices.

They are integrating the Android and iPhone devices with Windows 10 at another level.

Additionally, at the same event, Microsoft released the October 2018 update for Windows 10. Microsoft has launched new Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in black colour with the 8th generation Intel processor. They even launched the successor of the creative-focused Surface Studio 2 device with a 28-inch display and improved graphics performance. Further, there was an announcement of Surface headphones and Surface all-access program.

