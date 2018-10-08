OPPO Hyper Boost Technology to be announced on October 11

OPPO has an event scheduled for Wednesday, October 10. That event is said to be for the launch of the OPPO K1. However, the Chinese manufacturer has announced another event for October 11. According to the poster, the event is for the launch of OPPO Hyper Boost Technology.

I bet you are wondering what is OPPO Hyper Boost Technology. Based on the poster for the event, we want to believe this is OPPO’s version of Huawei/Honor’s GPU Turbo technology. The poster does show a circuit board and a rough translation of the text on it mentions something about acceleration.

It is still unconfirmed if Hyper Boost is just a software-based upgrade for the GPU or it includes the CPU too. Nevertheless, we expect Hyper Boost will increase the performance of supported OPPO devices.

We are also curious to see how it works since OPPO phones use Qualcomm and MediaTek chipsets, unlike Honor‘s GPU Turbo technology that only works with Kirin-powered phones.

Over the past few years, we have seen OPPO announce ground-breaking technology. Just this year, it announced Super VOOC, its latest fast-charging technology which charges a phone from empty to full in just 35 minutes. The technology is present in the Find X Lamborghini Edition, Find X Super Flash Edition and the OPPO R17 Pro.

