OPPO K1 seen on Geekbench powered by Snapdragon 660

A few weeks ago, a trio of OPPO phones with a gradient design and an in-display fingerprint scanner were seen on TENAA. Subsequent reports said the three phones are variants of a new phone that would launch as the OPPO K1. One of the phones has been seen on Geekbench and the benchmark site has revealed a few of its specs.

The OPPO PBCM30 was benchmarked yesterday. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor (sdm660). It also has 6GB of RAM. Its benchmark scores are given as 1436 and 5467 for the single core and multi-core tests respectively.

According to TENAA, the OPPO K1 will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. On the back of the device is a 16MP+2MP dual camera combo while a 25MP sensor is in front for selfies. The phone will also pack a 3,500mAh battery.

OPPO has a launch scheduled for October 10, there is a chance it will unveil the OPPO K1 on that day.

