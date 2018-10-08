Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launching in India on October 22

Google is all set to launch its new lineup of Pixel smartphones at its annual hardware event in New York on 9th October — Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. At the event, along with the third-generation Pixel phones, the company will also launch the Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub, and a new Chromecast.

Now, a new report suggests that the company has set the launch date of October 22 for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones in the Indian market. While not much is known at this time, it’s has been confirmed that Google will hold a dedicated media launch event in India on 22nd October.

For the current Pixel 2 lineup, Google had partnered with online marketplace Flipkart to exclusively sell the devices online in India. There’s a possibility that the tech giant may extend the partnership for the Pixel 3 lineup as well. The phone’s pricing and availability details still remains under the wraps.

The Google Pixel 3 XL’s leaked images show that the phone will come with a large notch that will house a pair of front-facing cameras, a speaker, and proximity and ambient sensors. A recent report claims that the dual selfie camera setup present inside the notch will comprise of an 8-megapixel auto-focus primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a secondary fixed-focus 8-megapixel lens with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone will feature a 6.2-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) display, which is significantly bigger than the 5.5-inch FHD+ screen of the Pixel 3 with model number G013A. Both models will be powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor and 4GB of RAM. The phone will come equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera. It’ll have 64GB of internal storage and reports suggest existence of 128GB internal storage model as well.

As for the software, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be running Android 9.0 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. The phones are also expected to come with support for Qi Wireless Charging. We’ll know everything related to the phone tomorrow, when Google official launches them.

