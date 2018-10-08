Honor MediaPad T5 launching alongside Honor 8c on October 11

Huawei’s Honor division had earlier released details of a launch event to be held on October 11 when the Honor 8C would be unveiled. The Honor 8C is expected to signal Huawei’s last push for a chunk of the mid-range market for this year. Looks like Huawei plans to grab its market share with both hands. The company has released a poster which points to the launch of a new Honor tablet dubbed MediaPad T5.

The Honor MediaPad T5 is expected as a successor to the Honor Play Pad 2, launched as MediaPad T3 in India last year. The MediaPad T3 features an 8-inch 1280 x 800 display while there is also a 10-inch version dubbed MediaPad T3 10. According to a poster shared on Honor’s Weibo page, the upcoming Honor Pad 5 will come with dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. The tablet will also come with the fifth-generation of Huawei’s Histen 3D audio technology which brings the experience of live music.

In terms of specification, the Honor MediaPad T5 is expected to adopt a 2K screen but for now, the processor is unknown. The device may likely be upgraded to a Kirin 970 chipset.

