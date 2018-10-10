Honor MediaPad T5 officially teased before tomorrow’s launch

Honor has confirmed that it will be debuting the Honor 8C smartphone tomorrow in Beijing, China. A recent report had claimed that the Chinese manufacturer will be launching the MediaPad T5 tablet alongside the Honor 8C. Today, the company has released an official teaser to confirm that it will be launching a new tablet tomorrow.

The Weibo post that confirms the arrival of the new Honor MediaPad T5 reveals that it will be equipped with dual speakers tuned by Harman Kardon along with Histen 5.0 3D audio technology by Huawei. This suggests that the MediaPad T5 will be a good device for enjoying videos and music. The presence of GPU Turbo technology on the MediaPad T5 indicates that it will also offer good gaming experience.

The official Honor store on Jingdong Mall has two Honor tablets namely, the Waterplay series and Play Pad 2 (launched as MediaPad T3 in India in 2017). The Honor Waterplay Tab is a waterproof tablet that is priced at 1,999 Yuan whereas the Play Pad 2 costs 999 Yuan. Probably, the MediaPad T5 tablet arriving could be priced between Waterplay and Play Pad 2 tablets.

There is no information on the accurate specs of the Honor MediaPad T5. However, it is expected to come equipped with a 10.1-inch screen that may support 2K resolution. The device could be either powered by the Kirin 710 or Kirin 970 chipset.

As far as the Honor 8C is concerned, it will be hitting the market as the first Snapdragon 632 powered smartphone. The entire specs of the phone have been revealed, but its pricing is yet to be confirmed. The Honor 8C is expected to arrive with 6.26-inch IPS LCD waterdrop notch screen with HD+ resolution, 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB / 64 GB of inbuilt storage, 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, 8-megapixel front camera and 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera.

(source)