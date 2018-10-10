Asus ROG Phone to be available for pre-order in the US from October 18, pricing revealed

Recently, we reported that Asus is going to launch its first gaming-centric smartphone — Asus ROG Phone, in the United States, later this month. The phone, which was first unveiled at Computex in June, will now be available for pre-booking in the US from 18th October.

The company has revealed that the Asus ROG Phone with 128GB internal storage will cost $899 while the 512GB internal storage model is priced at $1,099. Along with that, Asus has also unveiled the pricing of related accessories.

The ROG Mobile Desktop Dock costs $229.99, while the ROG TwinView Dock is priced at $399.99. The ROG Gamevice Controller will be available for $89.99, and the ROG WiGig Dock will set you back $329.99. On the other hand, the ROG Professional Dock is priced at $119.99, and finally the ROG Phone Case will cost $59.99.

While Asus has not yet revealed the shipping date for its ROG gaming phone, but has said that the accessories will be available in Q4 2018.

The Asus ROG Phone is designed for the purpose of high-end gaming and thus, it comes with support for dedicated accessories to enhance the gaming experience. It features a 6-inch display with support for 2160 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, and HDR content at 90Hz with 1 ms response rate.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 845 processor, clocked at 2.96GHz. The chipset is coupled with 8GB of RAM and the phone offers two storage options — 128GB and 512GB. It also comes with Optiflex — the company’s custom technology that speeds up the phone.

As for the photography, the device houses a 12MP Sony IMX363 f/1.7 primary sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Asus ROG Phone has a special X Mode that can be activated by squeezing the sides of the phone. With the special X Mode, the phone stops all background tasks and directs all processing power to the game you are playing. Further, when in X Mode, the phone’s UI also changes from blue to deep red.

Read More: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 gets certified by EEC in Russia

Running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box, the smartphone comes powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for ASUS HyperCharge fast charging technology that can charge the device from 0 to 60 percent in just 30 minutes.