Asus ROG Phone to debut in the US on October 18

Earlier this year, Taiwan-based Asus launched its first gaming smartphone — Asus ROG Phone. Now, the gaming phone is now all set to launch in the United States on October 18. The company has already sent out media invites for an event in New York on 18th October.

The smartphone comes with a 6-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 1ms response time, and also supports HDR. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that is overclocked at 2.96GHz.

It packs 8GB of RAM and comes in two options for internal storage — 128GB and 512GB. It also comes with the custom Optiflex, which is the company’s technology that speeds up the phone. On the back, it houses a 12MP Sony IMX363 f/1.7 primary sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens and an 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There’s an 8MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The Asus ROG Phone has a special X Mode that can be activated by squeezing the sides of the phone. With the special X Mode, the phone stops all background tasks and directs all processing power to the game you are playing. Further, when in X Mode, the phone’s UI also changes from blue to deep red.

Running on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box, the smartphone comes powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for ASUS HyperCharge fast charging technology that can charge the device from 0 to 60 percent in just 30 minutes.

To know more about the phone, including its pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait until 18th October when the company officially launches the phone. In the US, the Asus ROG Phone will compete against Razer Phone.

