LG working to build an interesting foldable smartphone, but it’s not arriving soon

After the Samsung, Huawei and Oppo, LG has also joined the league of foldable smartphones. Currently, all these manufacturers are building foldable devices, but none of them has yet launched it. Recently, Samsung pushed some positive news that they are making it available for preview at the upcoming Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Francisco. Now, LG has also hinted that they working to build an interesting foldable smartphone but don’t have any plans to launch it anytime soon.

LG has not disclosed any information about its new foldable devices in the recent past, today they have spoken about it. Talking with our folks at the Android Headlines, LG said that they are already working on the foldable smartphones from the past few years. They are emphasising to bring an interesting foldable smartphone rather than aiming to be first in the market with a foldable smartphone. Earlier, it was rumoured when in the summers, LG registered a foldable device patent.

The new foldable device will be an extension to the LG G Flex which was launched in October 2013 with a flexible P-OLED display. Many other rumours and leaks are making it clear that LG is working on a foldable device. We have to wait for some time to get some more information about the foldable devices.

Currently, LG is not revealing anything about its foldable phone as they are shifting away by talking about the trends and time. It seems they want to make it a surprise for its audience. They are also focusing on the primitive devices to boost up the sales and profits of the mobile division.

On the other hand, Huawei has confirmed of launching its foldable device in the mid-2019 with the 5G support. Samsung will also come with the foldable device which is expected under the Galaxy F series in January 2019.

