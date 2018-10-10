Official renders reveal Huawei Enjoy Max is a rebranded Honor 8X Max, may come with a more powerful SoC

The Honor 8X Max was announced last month and it is the first phone from the manufacturer with a water-drop notch. Huawei’s Mate 20 will also have a water-drop notch but it likely won’t be the first Huawei device. Official renders of a new Huawei phone called the Huawei Enjoy Max have surfaced and there is a chance it might launch before the Mate 20.

7.12-inch Huawei Enjoy Max, a rebadged Honor 8X Max. pic.twitter.com/kThADcoIOH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 10, 2018

The photos were posted on Twitter today by Evan Blass (@evleaks) and they show the phone from different angles including all the color variants it will be available in. The name of the device is definitely new but we have actually come across the Huawei Enjoy Max before. Remember the Huawei phone with a leather back that showed up on TENAA weeks ago? Yes, that is the Enjoy Max.

Save for the leather finish and the Huawei branding, the Enjoy Max and the Honor 8X Max are literally the same phones. They also share the same internals excluding the processor which might be the Snapdragon 670 in the case of the Enjoy Max.

Based on the TENAA specs, the Huawei Enjoy Max will come with a 7.12-inch LCD screen with a 2244 x 1080 resolution. It will be powered by a 1.95GHz processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of expandable storage.

The phone will come with 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and an 8Mp front-facing camera. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back and a 5000mAh battery under the leather finish. It will come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The Huawei Enjoy Max will be available in white, black, and brown and all three will be covered in leather.

