Xiaomi Redmi 5A sales exceed 10 million units in India

Last year in November, Xiaomi had introduced the Redmi 5A smartphone. Initially, the company had sold the smartphone with a very enticing price tag of Rs. 4,999 for the first 5 million customers. From March this year, the handset was made available with a starting price of Rs. 5,999. Xiaomi has now confirmed that it has managed to sell more than 10 million units of the Redmi 5A smartphone since its launch. Citing IDC survey data for August 2018, Xiaomi claims that the Redmi 5A is the fastest selling phone that has managed to achieve the milestone in a short span of time.

According to, Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, “These remarkable milestones are the result of the immense love and admiration from our millions of Mi Fans and customers. Redmi 5A is one of our blockbuster smartphone products due to the amazing features it offers coupled with great quality and truly honest pricing, which makes it an undebatable choice in its category and with the recently launched Redmi 6A we have made it even better. Xiaomi as a brand will continue to bring innovative products of great quality with best specs and ensure that it is accessible to all consumers across India.”



The Xiaomi Redmi 5A has been consistently reigning on the numero uno spot since the last nine months. Currently, the Redmi 5A variants like 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage are respectively available for Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999. The handset can be availed in color options such as Blue, Dark Grey, Gold and Rose Gold. The handset is available for buying through Mi.com, Mi Store app, Flipkart and Mi Home stores.

In the previous month, Xiaomi had introduced the Redmi 6A as the successor of the Redmi 5A. Like Redmi 5A, its successor features 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera and 3,000mAh battery. The Redmi 6A comes with some new features a larger 5.45-inch HD+ display that supports 18:9 aspect ratio. It is driven by 2 GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor that offers better performance over the older Snapdragon 425 that powers the Redmi 5A.

Xiaomi has included support for Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for the rear camera of Redmi 6A. The handset comes loaded with the latest MIUI 9 flavored Android Oreo OS and it also features AI face unlock. Redmi 6A users have already received the latest MIU 10 update.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A variants such as 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage are respectively priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999. It can be availed through Mi.com, Mi Store app, Amazon India and Mi Home stores.