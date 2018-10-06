Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 gets certified by EEC in Russia

After the success of its mid-range Zenfone Max Pro M1, the Taiwan-based Asus seems to be working on its successor. The Asus Zenfone Max M2 and the Zenfone Max Pro M2 have been certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Russia.

The certification processor has revealed the name of the upcoming phones as well as their model number. The Zenfone Max M2 carries model number ZB633KL, while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 has model number ZB631KL.

Further, it reveals that both the phone will be running Android Oreo operating system out-of-the-box, which is a bit disappointing given that it’s been a while since Google officially released the Android 9.0 Pie update and a few manufacturers have already started rolling out Android Pie to their devices.

The listing does not reveal anything related to the phone’s specifications. However, unlike the current models, the successor is expected to come with a notched display, probably a bigger one, given that most of the devices launched this year feature a notched display.

We are also expecting an upgraded processor for improved performance and a dual rear camera setup for enhancing the imaging capabilities. As for the battery, we expect the battery capacity to be similar to the 5,000mAh battery — same as the current models.

While the specifications for the Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Max M2 are just a speculation at this point in time, the EEC listing has confirmed the existence of the phones. The listing suggests that the phone are currently in production stage, and we expect to see leaks related to the devices in the coming weeks.

