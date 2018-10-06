Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 India sales hit 1 million units in less than 6 months

ASUS has announced that it has recorded a milestone in the sales of its premium midrange Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India. The phone which was launched in India in April has now had 1 million units sold. That is an impressive feat for a company that is struggling to get its own share of the smartphone market globally. The phone is sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Apart from having a cool design, ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1 has as its main selling point, an affordable pricing. The phone comes with a starting price of Rs. 10,999 ($148) in India for the variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. On the other hand, the model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage will cost Rs. 12,999 ($175). ASUS introduced a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in July which sells for Rs. 14,999 ($202) in India. ASUS initially made the device available in Midnight Black and Grey colour options but in August, a Blue variant was added to the mix to further boost sales.

As a reminder, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch Full View Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. For photography, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a vertically arranged dual camera setup comprising a 16MP + 5MP combo. While at the front, there’s an 8MP snapper with a Softlight LED, which has been optimized to capture selfie shots with bokeh effect. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box with a touch of ASUS’ ZenUI.

